On The Beat, by Supt Terry Lordan, May 26, 2017

I want to update you all about the activities we have been undertaking to support our rural communities, but before this I wanted to thank the Mayor for the very kind invitation to the mayor-making ceremony.

This is a fine tradition and allowed me to introduce our partners to our new Chief Insp Ed Brown. I also discovered that King’s Lynn has had 812 Mayors in its history!

I had the opportunity last week to meet with the leader of West Norfolk Council, Brian Long, to provide an update on the extensive building work being carried out at Lynn Police Station – I have been assured that all works are currently on schedule.

I was also in attendance at the Festival Too planning meeting. I’m very happy with the detailed plans and excited about the line up, it will be a great family event.

We are focused on supporting our rural communities here in West Norfolk. This month we participated in a national day of action focussed on tackling the Rogue Traders that operate across the district, alongside Trading Standards, the Environment Agency and HM Revenue and Customs.

We had great results including the recovery of a stolen Ifor Williams trailer, 25 vehicles dipped and tested for red diesel and two people were reported for offences under the waste carrier and scrap metal act.

Other successes from our local team this month include the recovery of a stolen vehicle being used with false plates and a male who was arrested for failing to stop and going equipped to steal.

Tackling hare coursing is a priority here. I’ve been delighted with our response to this crime and can report that since September 2016 we have arrested 18 individuals and seized 29 dogs.

When cases have reached court several fines have been levied amongst other sentences, totalling around £10,000. We recently achieved a Criminal Behaviour Order for hare coursing – the first in Norfolk.

We attended a Barnstorming Event at Snettisham which was held by the Police and Crime Commissioner to give an update around rural crime and issues impacting the community which was very well attended. We have launched an SMS text system in response to concerns from the rural community, including Game Keepers and farmers, who wished to receive live time information such as suspicious activity and vehicles of interest.

Operation Traverse, the county initiative to tackle illegal fishing and theft of fish, is in full swing.

We recently conducted patrols of the River Ouse and its relief channels alongside the Environment Agency.

In addition, to this we have visited villages using our Mobile Police Station and are exploring if we can utilise the rural mobile library.

I’m very keen to keep people informed of all our activities supporting rural communities including good news stories on our Twitter account (@KingsLynnPolice) and on the King’s Lynn Police Facebook page. The rural portfolio for the district is held by Insp Mark Cant. You can contact him on cantm@norfolk.pnn.police.uk