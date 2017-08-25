Once upon a time in a land called King’s Lynn

Once upon a time in a land called Lynn , there lived some brave heroes and heroines who transformed a town into a fairy tale wonderland.

Magic and enchantment ruled supreme on Sunday, as young families whizzed around Tuesday Market Place, Vancouver Quarter, Alive Corn Exchange, Town Hall, St Nicholas Chapel and Shakespeare Barn, to take part in a other-worldly experience.

Fairytales and Fantasy in Kings Lynn

Organised by Vancouver Quarter and West Norfolk Council, families and fairy tale fanatics were invited to take part in a range of enchanting activities, including a host of workshops, face painting, superhero training, magic shows, dance classes and archery at Lynn’s Fairytale and Legends event.

Vancouver Quarter centre manager, Abbie Panks, said: “It was fantastic to see so many children and their families dressed up and enjoying a fun packed day on Sunday.

“We had an additional 2,500 people visit the event compared to last year which is incredible.”

This year’s event saw children creating their own superhero capes and unicorn horns, building their fire-breathing dragon heads and designing their own comic books.

Fairytales and Fantasy in Kings Lynn Lillie Green 7 and Sofia Green 3

There was also a face painting and a glitter bar to add an extra sparkle of magic to young princess and princes’ outfits.

Ms Panks added: “Over 1,500 workshop sessions were filled with children taking part in activities such as making their own superhero capes, enchanted mirrors, magical necklaces, dragon mouths and more, plus older children created their own comic books.

“All workshops were designed to spark the imagination and to develop children’s creativity.

“As well as meeting Pads the magical lion, Professor Bramble, Nigella Nutkins and The Flying Carpets, children were also entertained with magic shows, dance classes, superhero training, archery and a climbing wall, plus of course meeting their favourite characters and taking part in a big singalong at the end of the day.

Fairytales and Fantasy in Kings Lynn

“Feedback from parents has been very positive with many citing how magical it was for their children and that they are already looking forward to next year.”

West Norfolk Council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, Elizabeth Nockolds, said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved with organising Fairytales and Legends for making it such a wonderful event once again this year.

“The partnership between the borough council and the Vancouver Quarter means we can make this event one of the most activity-packed we hold over the summer.

“With so much to see and do it’s no surprise that it’s so popular; it was lovely to see the town so busy with excited children and happy families.”