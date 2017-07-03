One girl and her calf: Blackborough End pair shine at Royal Norfolk Show

A West Norfolk family’s care for an orphaned calf has taken them all the way to prize-winning company at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Seven-year-old Grace Carter came up with the perfect way of cheering up a sad little orphaned calf on the family farm. She sang to it.

Grace’s lullabies, with help from nine-year-old brother Freddie, were just what tiny Damsel needed and thaks to their love and attention she thrived.

The children also helped their mum Charlotte to bottle feed the baby after it was left to survive alone after the mother died giving birth at the family’s Priory Farm, at Blackborough End.

The calf, born in April, was fed twice a day until she was weaned a few weeks agoi and although they found a companion calf for her it was Grace who became her best friend.

“We called her Baby D and me and Freddie sang to her. It made her happy,” said Grace.

Grace and Damsel formed such a special bond that the pair paraded in front of the judges at the Royal Norfolk Show on Thursday.

The whole Carter family, including dad Adam, were there to see Damsel compete in the calf class for Lincoln Red cattle and for Grace to take her in the ring in the young handlers’ class.

Damsel was fourth in the calf classes and she and Grace went home with a yellow rosette for third place in the young handlers’ section.

“Grace was delighted to get a rosette,” said Charlotte. “And Damsel was as good as gold.”

The Carter family specialise in rearing beef cattle at Heathlands Farm and have a history of success at county shows, including the Royal Norfolk.

They are currently building up their herd of Lincoln Reds - helped in future, they hope, by Damsel.