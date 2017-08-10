One in three child seats are faulty after Norfolk checks

One in three child safety car seats across the county have been found to be incorrectly fitted after checks were made this week.

Norfolk County Council’s road safety team and crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been touring around Norfolk to host free child car seat checks in vehicles.

Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Fire doing free child car seat checks Ray Barnett, Catherine Leigh, Tracey Lingfield and Steve Saunders

Checks were carried out Sainsbury’s, in Lynn, on Wednesday and Fakenham yesterday and are due to continue at Swaffham Tesco’s today.

So far, the team have looked at 893 children’s car seats, uncovering 335 faults so far, 314 of which were able to be fixed on the spot.

The 38 per cent fault rate is slightly higher than last year.

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of communities committee said: “It’s good to see the Road Safety Team, supported by Norfolk Fire & Rescue, actively going out and sharing their expertise on child car seat fitting within the community.

“Simple fitting errors can be easily remedied but badly fitted seats can have devastating results and now thanks to the dedication of the crew hundreds of parents and carers can be reassured that their child seats are now correctly fitted.

“I would encourage any parent to get their child car seats checked, if they are unable to attend the roadshow but have concerns about their car seats they can also arrange an appointment directly with the road safety team.”

Iain Temperton, a road safety officer, said: “It usually only takes one minute to check a seat and not much longer to fix any problems we find.

“We find all sorts of errors from incorrect fixing to the wrong type of seat being used for the size of the child.

“It can be a complicated subject, so why not take five minutes out of your day and let us provide advice and guidance to keep your most precious cargo safe?”

Child car seats are a legal requirement in the UK and make children far less likely to be seriously hurt in a collision.

But they must be correctly fitted and adjusted to offer maximum protection, and it is easy to get it wrong.

The car seat safety check tour will continue in Norwich next week.

Families can also ask the experts about any aspect of road safety at the events, alternatively parents can contact the road safety team at roadsafety@norfolk.gov.uk should they have any direct concerns.