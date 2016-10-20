One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge to pass through King’s Lynn

One of the major fundraising events for BBC’s Children in Need — The One Show Rickshaw Challenge — is to pass through Lynn next month.

Now in its sixth year, the challenge will be led by The One Show presenter Matt Baker and a team of six young riders, all of whom have been supported by projects funded by Children in Need and have shown bravery in the face of adversity.

The team will cover a 470-mile journey from the Scottish market town of Jedburgh to central London, via the East Coast, ahead of the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

Setting off from Jedburgh on Friday, November 11, the team will stop in Lynn on Wednesday, November 16, to spend the night there before they embark on the next stage of the journey to Duxford on the Thursday.

One Show presenter Matt Baker will be on the road cycling alongside the team offering support and advice throughout the journey.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said: “This is great news that King’s Lynn has been chosen as a location for the One Show to visit.

“I am glad we have been made a stop-off point for the Rickshaw Challenge, and wish all those involved every success in their fundraising efforts for Children in Need.”

Speaking of this year’s challenge, Mr Baker said: “Every year I am inspired by the incredible young people who take on the Rickshaw Challenge.

“The six young riders in Team Rickshaw have faced major challenges in their lives already, but thanks to the charity they have been able to overcome so much; and now they feel ready to give back.

“We hope that the public will rally behind them to help raise more money for BBC Children in Need. It really does make such a difference.”

The event has already raised more than £12 million and in keeping with tradition, the young riders will not only test their pedal power, but will deliver speeches to a live audience explaining their motivations for taking on the challenge.

To support the challenge, you can donate either £5 or £10 by text. To donate £5 text the word TEAM to 70405. To donate £10 text TEAM to 70410. Texts will cost your donation plus the standard network message change.