Open day at King’s Lynn hospital a big hit with families

More than 500 people got an up-close and personal look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and its health care services during a hugely-successful open day on Sunday.

Youngsters with their parents and grandparents had fun guessing who the famous patient is in the newly-revamped X-ray along with taking their toys to the special pop up Toy Hospital at Roxburgh Day Centre.

QEH open day ANL-160210-204708009

Families also had fun looking around the emergency vehicles, including the East of England Air Ambulance, Fire Service and the SERV blood bikes.

Visitors were also given the chance to look around the newly-developed areas such as the Breast Unit and also learned more about Waterlily Birth Centre.

Staff from a number of departments across the unit also took the opportunity to promote the hard work undertaken in West Norfolk’s busy acute hospital.

They also took part in the Halloween themed Bedpan Challenge.

QEH open day ANL-160210-204503009

West Norfolk Mayor David Whitby officially opened the event with hospital chair Edward Libbey and chief executive Dorothy Hosein.

Mrs Hosein was delighted with the day’s success.

She said: “It has been a pleasure to see so many people, of all ages, come and join this celebration with us.

“The hospital has been on a journey over the last few years and this was an ideal opportunity to share the hard work put in by our staff with the wider community.

QEH open day Angela Holford ANL-160210-204417009

“I would like to thank the staff who have given up their time to support this event, along with the people who have put so much effort into creating such a successful day.”