Open gardens at Barton Bendish is a record-breaker

Barton Bendish village raised around £2,700 for St Andrew’s Church from an open gardens event.
The charity fundraiser, which took place on June 4, invited the public around approximately 12 gardens and included plant sales, cake sales, ploughman’s lunches and a classic car display.
Organiser, Olly Forrest, said: “It was a lovely day and we raised the most money we ever have. We usually raise around £2,000 but this year we raised around £700 more.”
Olly is pictured in his garden. MLNF17PM06035
