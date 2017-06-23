‘Open King’s Lynn bus lane to all traffic’, council report suggests

A report has recommended that a restricted Lynn road is opened to all traffic, as part of wider plans for the multi-million pound regeneration of the town’s waterfront area.

Officials are set to formally make the proposal for Hardings Way during a presentation next week.

But one local representative has already denounced the idea, claiming it would turn the route, which is currently only open to buses, cyclists and walkers, into “the M25 of Lynn.”

The proposal was included within three options for the redevelopment of the riverfront area, which were the subject of a public consultation late last year.

The recommended scheme, which is due to be debated by West Norfolk Council’s regeneration and development panel next Wednesday, includes plans for 436 new homes and more than 7,500 square metres of new commercial space.

It also envisages new footbridges between the Nar Loop and South Quay, “National Trust-style” parking on the Nar Loop, a new public square at Boal Quay and additional mooring and watersport facilities.

The report said the preferred option has a gross development value of £120 million and was supported by 55 per cent of responses to the consultation.

It added: “The preferred masterplan sets out the vision and design principles which have secured wide stakeholder buy-in, underpinned by a comprehensive delivery plan setting out potential delivery options for the scheme.

“It therefore provides a robust basis to develop and test the scheme further.”

But concerns have previously been raised about the idea of opening Hardings Way to all traffic, particularly because of how heavily it is used by cyclists and pedestrians.

South Lynn county councillor Alexandra Kemp had condemned the idea, claiming roads officials believe extra vehicular use to be unsafe.

She said: “It would turn Hardings Way into the M25 of Lynn and spread congestion, noise and pollution.”

