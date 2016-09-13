Options for King’s Lynn Arts Centre are outlined

A proposed £2.25 million redevelopment of Lynn’s Arts Centre must ensure the venue can accommodate a wider variety of uses, council chiefs say.

A consultation event was held at the King Street site on Sunday, as part of a proposed bid for Heritage Lottery funding to regenerate the complex.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Consultation on Arts Centre renovation plans. ANL-161209-102624009

Ahead of a further meeting with local arts groups this evening, officials have insisted there is no preferred option for the site.

But Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, insisted more needed to be done to attract other uses of the centre.

She said: “The main thing is flexibility and sustainability.”

Three development options were displayed during the session, which was held alongside the town’s Heritage Open Day events.

One plan would see the capacity of the theatre reduced to around 250 seats, though part of the current tiered seating would be retained.

A second option, inspired by a Georgian theatre, would reduce performance capacity to around 150 and see the existing stage replaced with a temporary structure.

However, the displays said a new viewing gallery and first floor bar would also be created under that proposal and the Guildhall would become accessible for wheelchair users.

The third proposal, which is seen as the most flexible, contains plans for a new glass walkway, offering access to the Guildhall, as well as a flat floor space allowing temporary staging and seating for 200 people for shows.

Officials say that plan would allow for the restoration of the Medieval hall, as well as enabling the widest range of events to take place.

Council chiefs have previously suggested the centre could be marketed as an alternative wedding venue, because of the popularity of the town hall, which is already fully booked for next year and is taking reservations for 2018.

But concerns remain over the potential removal of the current tiered seating arrangements in the theatre itself.

Tom Healey, who attended the consultation, said: “There’s some good ideas, but I’m against removing the flat floor because it would not be effective for a performance space.

“Apart from that, it seems they have put a lot of thought into it.”

Sally Smith added: “Having spent my life peering round the backs of heads, I appreciate the Guildhall’s seating and to take it out, I don’t see the point.”