Organisations team up to tackle major disposal issues

A leading waste management broker is teaming up with a marine conservation charity to raise awareness about the effect of irresponsible waste disposal on the Norfolk coast.

AMA Waste Management and ORCA will work together to educate the public on the growing problem around our coastlines.

Millions of tonnes of plastic debris enters the sea each year, affecting the entire coastline and entering all levels of the food chain.

Marine wildlife, such as whales, dolphins and porpoises, are being decimated by the effect of plastic waste.

Items from carrier bags to microbeads have led to malnutrition, strangulation and blood toxicity.

Managing director Ben Lukey, who established AMA Waste in 2007, chose the marine conservation charity after his father told him about the devastating effects when marine life ingests harmful plastic.

Mr Lukey said: “My parents often make the trip between Santander and Portsmouth.

“They watched a presentation by ORCA’s Wildlife Officers and were shocked at images of whales and orcas with stomachs full of plastic.

“It struck a chord with us as our head office is based close to the North Norfolk coast and we have seen the effect of pollution on our beaches.

“We live in an area where, over the past few years, many whales, dolphins and porpoises have washed up on our shores.

“Protecting the environment and supporting charities are both big passions of mine, and this seemed a perfect way of combining the two.”

As well as making a generous financial donation, AMA Waste will run a series of fundraising events throughout the year with plans for a quiz, a bake sale and a fundraising gala dinner throughout the next 12 months.

The two organisations will also produce a series of articles highlighting some of the critical issues facing marine wildlife and the impact the waste management industry can have on protecting the ocean.