‘Our world has fallen apart,’ says family of King’s Lynn racer killed at Thruxton

The family of a Lynn motorcycle racer who was killed doing what he loved most says their world has fallen apart following his death at the weekend.

Mark Fincham, 37, suffered fatal injuries when competing for the True Heroes Racing team in a Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race at Thruxton on Sunday.

The former Royal Marine, who had part of his leg amputated following a road crash 10 years ago, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Hampshire circuit.

Yesterday, his devastated family issued a statement through Hampshire Police saying: “Our world has fallen apart, we as a family are completely and utterly heartbroken. We have lost a totally amazing son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and boyfriend, who lived his life to fullest no matter what it threw at him.

“Words cannot describe how deep our loss is. A special thanks to all who tried to save our Mark and to those who stayed with us. An inspiration to us all and to those who knew him, R I P our amazing Mark, you will be forever loved, missed and remembered. Ride high hero, keep rubber side down.”

The Lee Hardy Racing team dedicated Jake Dixon’s British Superbikes podium place at the weekend to Mr Fincham.

Mr Hardy, owner of the RAF regular and reserve Kawasaki team, said: “Mark was an amazing guy with a heart of gold, he never said no and would never let you down.

“He was an inspiration to me when you see what he was capable of doing, not only on a motorcycle but also in general life with only one leg. He was determined, never gave up and never moaned.

“Both Mark and his dad Colin have helped not only me but my team to success.

“I have worked closely with Mark this year to develop a set of yokes for our British Superbike from their Engineering business in Lynn and what a difference they have made.

“Mark dedicated his life to racing and unfortunately the sport that made him so happy inside has taken his own life.

“I joked with Mark just as I left the grid on Sunday and will remember the big beaming smile he gave through his open visor.

“My thoughts are with his immediate family, friends, colleagues and racing family as it was such a sad day to lose such a hero.”

On Facebook, Malcolm Baker said: “Brave, brave ex Royal Marine, ex doorman. You showed that you were strong enough to take your dream to reality and not let anything hold you back.

“A role model and hero to disabled and more so amputees the world over. Always smiling even when deep down you were In pain.

“Your love for fast cars and bikes was well known in town, mostly by your neighbours.”

Yesterday, Lynn-based company Studio20a said: “It’s hard to find the right words to say at a time like this, but we are all deeply, deeply saddened at the heartbreaking passing of Mark Fincham.

“We spent the day with Mark and the rest of True Heroes Racing at Snetterton in June putting together a film that was scheduled to go live next week.

“The guys and girls involved with the team couldn’t have been more helpful, welcoming and inspiring if they tried and all of our thoughts are with them - as well as Mark’s friends and family - at this very difficult time.

“He clearly loved racing and being part of the team and we hope his happiness at being involved within the British Superbikes scene can help provide some comfort as this terrible news continues to sink in.”

Mr Fincham, from North Wootton, was unmarried and had no children. He attended Gaywood Park High School (now King’s Lynn Academy) and formerly worked as a doorman in town.

After Sunday’s race, a joint statement from the circuit’s management and Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR), read: “Following a two-machine motorcycle accident during a race for the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship, the rider of bike number 903, Mark Fincham suffered serious injuries.

“The race was immediately stopped and the riders involved were treated immediately trackside by the BSB Medical Team before being transferred to the circuit medical centre.

“It is with great regret that we have to announce that Mark Fincham succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Jim Walker, number 90 was unhurt.

“MSVR and the staff at Thruxton circuit, are now working with the Coroner, Police and the Motor Cycle Circuit Racing Control Board in order to investigate the full circumstances of this tragic accident.”

The championship Mr Fincham was competing in is a support series to the MCE British Superbike Championship, which MSVR operates.

Police are continuing investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who has footage of the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact them on 101, quoting Operation Pond.