Outwell man died due to asbestos cancer, inquest hears

A 70-year-old man from Outwell passed away due to a type of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, an inquest has heard.

James May, a retired ceramic tiler who was originally from Kent, died on December 3 from mesothelioma.

The inquest heard that Mr May was taken into hospital in October and was diagnosed with the cancer.

He was discharged and cared for at home by his wife, family and district nurses until he passed away.

Coroner Jacqueline Lake offered her sympathy to Mr May’s family.