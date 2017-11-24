Outwell residents team up to care for deserted horse

A couple from Outwell claim they are being threatened by the RSPCA after informing them about an abandoned horse near their home.

Josephine and Christine Haylett, from Birdbeck Drive, in Outwell, say they have been caring for horse, Clip Clop, since he was abandoned near their home almost five months ago.

The couple claim to have informed RSPCA about the horse numerous times but say they were told he became their responsibilty from the moment they started to take care of him.

Josephine said: “The horse was abandoned in a field near our flat almost five months ago.

“Me and my wife named him Clip Clop because we thought that would be a nice name for him.

“We have been feeding him and giving him water, along with other people living on our street, in order to keep him alive. Someone on our street also gave him a coat.”

The couple said they can see Clip Clop from outside their window and just want him to be taken care of properly.

Christine said: “We have told the RSPCA about him numerous times. They told us that they can’t do anything to remove a horse and they can only act when he is dead.

“They said because we have been taking care of him and feeding him that he is our responsibilty. They threatened us saying if anything were to happen to him then we would be responsible.”

Josephine has taken to YouTube to spread the word about Clip Clop.

An RSPCA spokesperson said they have one report logged on their system about Clip Clop.

They said: “We can understand why people are concerned for this pony and would like to thank locals for keeping an eye on the situation.

“We’ll also be monitoring this but would like to remind people while horses are sometimes kept in conditions that we would like to see improved, it isn’t illegal to tether a horse.

“Anyone with fresh concerns for this pony should call our 24-hour cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

“We will always do our best to help any animal brought to our attention but have no special powers and can only work within the law.”