Overseas scholars address Rotary club

Two international students have given a talk to members of the Lynn Trinity Rotary club about their work in Britain.

Agrieneth Masule, left, and Emily Hoover, are taking part in the Rotary Scholars initiative, in which clubs sponsor students during their time in Britain.

The pair, who are from Botswana and the United States, explained what their courses here will help them to do when they return home.

Agrieneth, who is studying international social welfare and social policy at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “I want to use my new skills to influence social policies in my country to improve access to education for all.

“A good education is so important for my people to progress”

Emily, who is studying educational leadership and school improvement at Cambridge University, said she aimed to “discover why some schools perform well and others do not, an issue in America as well as here, and help educational standards improve.”.

Club president Adrian Parker said: “The Club were fascinated to hear of Agrieneth’s and Emily’s teaching careers and how this has led them to want to learn more so they can improve education for the benefit of children.

“This is the type of project that Rotary sponsors round the world so that we can improve relationships between countries and help them to progress.” Picture submitted