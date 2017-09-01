Oxborough Dog Show crowns biscuit champ

With West Norfolk pooches battling it out to be crowed Biscuit Catching Champion, it is no wonder why they all enjoyed their time at Oxborough Dog Show.

Debbie Wells is celebrating the success of her first annual dog show, having raised £220 for The Desert Rat Association.

Oxborough Desert Rats Association companion dog show on the village green. GV Scenes from the show

She said: “We are raising money to relocate a memorial which is currently at Sandhurst to the National Arboretum in Staffordshire.

“We need to raise a total of £10,000 to complete this goal, and the £220 that we have raised so far is just the start of it.”

Already planning her next fundraising venture, Ms Wells is hosting a 1940s dinner dance on October 14.

“What we have taken on is a mammoth task. We need to raise the money not only for the memorial sculpture, but also for a test sculpture,” said Ms Wells.

“The dog show was a brilliant start to our fundraising, and I am really pleased with how it went because it was my first ever fundraiser.

“We had prizes for the best in race and best in show, as well as a biscuit catching competition, which they all enjoyed.”

To support Debbie Wells and The Desert Rat Association visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/desertrats.