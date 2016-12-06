Oxborough man hit stationary car while twice over drink-drive limit

A motorist who was more than twice over the drink-drive limit failed to stop after crashing into another vehicle at a roundabout on the A47, a court heard.

Joao Rodrigues, 48, of Eastmoor Road, Oxborough, pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving and failing to stop after a collision when he appeared before magistrates in Lynn yesterday.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said an off-duty police officer had been following a Land Rover Discovery driven by Rodrigues, when the incident happened on the afternoon of November 19.

He had been heading west along the A47, from Necton towards Swaffham, and was seen swerving across the carriageway.

Then, at a roundabout on the edge of Swaffham, the Land Rover collided with a stationary vehicle, but drove on.

Mrs Foster said the officer followed Rodrigues to Mount Close, Swaffham and waited with him there until on-duty officers arrived. The Discovery had suffered significant damage in the impact.

Rodrigues was arrested around 25 minutes after the incident began, following a roadside breath test.

Further samples showed he had 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said Rodrigues had gone to see a friend who was recovering from surgery and drunk alcohol with him.

She said he had “misjudged” the roundabout and the other vehicle involved in the collision had also continued its journey afterwards.

She added there was no suggestion anyone had been hurt in the crash.

Rodrigues was banned from driving for two years, but given the chance to reduce that by completing a rehabilitation course.

He was also fined a total of £450 and told to pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.