Oxburgh Hall opens for business as usual

Oxburgh Hall is set to return to business as usual with a “facelift” in the coming weeks.

The National Trust property’s manor house has been closed for nearly four months after the collapse of a dormer window left the hall in need of construction work.

A post on the National Trust property’s website confirmed that work will continue to be completed on the 15th century house, with scaffold in place in the inner courtyard, which will remain in place throughout 2017.

During this time, the house will be open as usual, as will the garden and estate.

The house has been closed to the public since late August when the collapse of a window meant it had to be shut for safety reasons.

On the Oxburgh Hall website, it is stated: “The scaffold will allow us to continue our detailed work to the dormer windows, while ensuring the safety of our visitors.

“This is a great opportunity to see and find out more about our conservation work in action, funded by all our visitors and supporters, that ensure Oxburgh remains forever, for everyone.”

It added that throughout 2017, the property will be finding new and “exciting” ways to involve visitors to experience the ongoing work, in the context of Oxburgh’s “long and dramatic story”.

Oxburgh Hall’s property operations manager Alex Lassoued said: “The continued works to the house have provided us with an opportunity to discover more about this beautiful home, and explore its history in a new and exciting way.

“I hope our visitors will join us on this journey throughout the year ahead.”

Members of the public will next be able to visit the house on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, 11, as well as the following weekend, from 11am to 4pm.

On these dates, it will also be possible for visitors to meet Father Christmas in his grotto at the site – which costs £6 per child.

After Sunday, December 18, the manor house will then be closed as usual during the winter until Saturday, February 11.

Members of the public were still able to visit the gardens, tea room and chapel during the four-month hall closure, and a number of activities were held as normal in spite of this.

Oxburgh held Wild in the Woods events during the summer holidays in August and October half term, where the outdoors team ran drop-in activities in Home Covert woodland.

Children enjoyed cooking damper bread over a campfire and toasting marshmallows as part of the events.

Visitors also got to try out their best Henry VIII impressions at Tudor Tuesdays, which were also held as normal despite the closures.