Pair banned from King’s Lynn bus station by court order

A man and woman have each been given court orders barring them from going into Lynn’s bus station.

Police have today welcomed the restrictions on Paul Pentelow and Elaine Wallis, which are contained in criminal behaviour orders (CBO) imposed on them by magistrates.

Officers say the pair, who are both of no fixed abode, have been involved in a number of incidents relating to anti-social behaviour in the Lynn area over the past year.

The order against Pentelow, 39, will run for three years and bars him from entering the bus station, the adjacent car park serving the Sainsbury’s store and the Vancouver Centre.

He is also not allowed to carry an open or opened container of alcohol in any public place within West Norfolk.

Meanwhile, the order against Wallis, 49, also bars her from the bus station.

A separate restriction prevents her from entering the area around South Street, Lynn.

PC Ray Kurn, of the Lynn Operational Partnership Team, said: “I hope this order provides further reassurance to residents living in the Kings Lynn area that we are responding to concerns about anti-social behaviour within the community.

“We will not tolerate people causing a nuisance or breaking the law.

“We will continue to focus our patrols in the area and will pursue prosecutions against those who persistently commit offences.”

CBOs were introduced under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, to replace the old anti-social behaviour orders and are intended to deal with a wide range of disorderly behaviour, following the subject’s conviction for criminal offences.

Breaching the order is itself an offence that can result in a prison sentence of up to five years.

Earlier this year, police launched a crackdown on anti-social behaviour around the bus station, which underwent a £1.6 million refurbishment two years ago.

Officers made almost 50 interventions in just a single four week period during January and early February, but maintained the problem was not as serious as the number of callouts suggested.