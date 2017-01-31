Pair charged after burglary in King’s Lynn

A man and woman, both in their 20s, have been charged in connection with a burglary in Lynn last week during which items including a large model car were stolen.

Dionne Barratt, 25, of Riversway and Mark Wilson, 29, of Reid Way, were charged after they were arrested shortly after the incident on Thursday, January 26.

At approximately 2.40pm, a property on Devonshire Court was entered by a man and a woman, after which items were taken from inside.

The pair have been released on police bail awaiting court dates.