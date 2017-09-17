Pair’s grand tour by cycle for Big C

Slightly saddle sore but proud of their achievement, two medical students are now relaxing after completing a 1,000-mile charity cycle ride.

Tom Payne, of Terrington St Clement and his pal Michael Williams, chose to mark the start of the fourth year of their degree by peddling from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Raising more than £1,100 for the Big C Cancer Charity, in Norwich, the two cyclists managed to raise four-times more than what they were expecting.

Mr Payne said: “We chose this because, as medical students, we have come into contact with a huge number of patients with cancer and have seen the struggle that they face.

“This, coupled with personal experiences of people suffering from the disease, made us want to raise money in order to benefit local people and to improve understanding of condition through research.”