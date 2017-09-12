Panto stars on parade as Corn Exchange unveils Jack and the Beanstalk

Fee-fi-fo-fum, I smell the blood of a Lynn-man. Jack and the Beanstalk is sprouting up as this year’s winter pantomime.

King’s Lynn Corn Exchange is inviting all to watch Jack’s adventure of a lifetime as he climbs up a twisted beanstalk to battle with Giant Blunderbore.

Corn Exchange King's Lynn Panto Photo call with the cast of Jack & the Beanstalk the 2017 Production.

This year’s cast includes Ian Reddington as Fleshcreep, Ian Marr and Dame Trott, Scott Cripps and Simple Simon, Charles Dennett, otherwise known as Posh Charles from KLFM, as The Broker’s Man and Rebecca Lisewski as Jack.

Writer Chris Jordan, of Jordon Productions, said: “We have seen an increase on ticket numbers from last year. The good thing is when people left last year’s panto, Cinderella, they just went and got tickets for this year’s.

“I think the audience will love Jack and the Beanstalk. It is a story that people love and enjoy and I am sure those who come will love it.

“We also have our giant which is expected to make a great impression, and a fantastic cast.”

Rebecca Lisewski, who is playing Jack, said: “I have never played Jack before and I have never actually seen it before. I am already really excited and I know that children, parents, grandmothers and grandfathers will love it.”

