Paralympic legacy being built at Lynnsport

Alive Without Limits proved a big success at Lynnsport on Tuesday as adults with disabilities had a try at a range of sports.

The event was run by Alive Leisure in partnership with Dow Chemicals, King’s Lynn Rotary Club, Trinity Rotary Club of King’s Lynn and Priory Rotary Club of King’s Lynn.

Sally Samaroo, a health and leisure teaching assistant, said: “The students, from Churchill Park sixth Form, had a fabulous day and enjoyed exploring a wide range of sports activities.

“They can’t wait to get back to Alive Leisure and continue to develop their skills. Thanks to the organisers for a great day.”

Among the sports on offer were walking football, archery, boccia/ petanque, table tennis, bowls, tennis and Badminton, etc.

Each activity lasted for around 25 minutes. Participants were presented with a certificate and pack lunch in the Sports Bar/Wembley room.

The hope is to set up a regular adult disability club which will take place weekly.

Adam Garford, sports development manager and event organiser said: “New research reveals almost half (46%) of disabled people have been inspired to get more involved with sport or exercise as direct result of the Paralympic Games.

“It would be fantastic to create a weekly adult disability club, after the success of the Mini Kandoo and Kandoo club I am sure this is achievable.

Julian Beresford-Peirse, of Dow Chemical said: “At Dow we are committed to championing local initiatives that help support people in the local community and the Alive Without Limits event is a valuable way of helping local disabled people take part in sports – the benefit of which really is limitless.”

Bob Foster on behalf of the three Rotary clubs said: “We are delighted to initiate this event in partnership with Alive Leisure and Dow as part of our community service aims.”