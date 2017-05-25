Parents invited to join service in King’s Lynn and say goodbye

Parents are being invited to join together at a service in Lynn to remember the lives of their babies.

The Mariposa Trust, an international support charity which works with people who have suffered the loss of a baby, will hold one of their Saying Goodbye services at Lynn Minster next month.

These services allow parents, and their extended family and friends, to acknowledge and remember each child they have lost.

They are designed for those who lost a baby during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy, and they hope to be uplifting, filled with music, poems and acts of remembrance.

The charity also welcomes anyone grieving the fact that they have been unable to have children.

Zoe Clark-Coates, who founded and runs the charity with her husband Andy, said: “The experience of baby loss affects people deeply, often impacting key areas of their life, including health, relationships and work.

“People often feel isolated, and due to the taboo nature of loss, their pain and grief is seldom discussed or properly acknowledged.

“The Saying Goodbye services give people the opportunity to publicly remember and commemorate their losses, which is often the first time they have been able to do so.”

Since the pair started Saying Goodbye in 2012, there have been more than 80 services across the country, and the one due to be held in Lynn will be one of more than 20 taking place this year.

Although the services are held in religious venues, they are open to anyone of any faith or no faith, and are free to attend.

Individuals and couples who have been through loss, and their families, friends, and children, are all welcome to join the service.

There is no need to pre-book, as they are not ticketed events.

The Saying Goodbye service is being held at Lynn Minster on Saturday, June 17 at 2pm.

To find out more about the Mariposa Trust or Saying Goodbye services, visit: www.mariposatrust.org or www.sayinggoodbye.org.