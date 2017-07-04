Parish gives thanks for Henry’s 40 years of ministry

Worshippers have paid tribute to the Hunstanton area’s retiring Catholic priest on his 40 years of ministry.

St Cecilia’s Church in Dersingham was packed on Saturday to celebrate the career of Father Henry MacCarthy.

The guests included several of Fr Henry’s family who had travelled over from Ireland to share the occasion.

And, as he cut a cake to mark the milestone, he said: “I have never been so well looked after in my life.”

The celebrations began with Mass, where Fr Henry was assisted by nine other priests from East Anglia and was followed by a lunch.

Many tributes were delivered by family and friends and Fr Henry was presented with a framed map of the locations where he had ministered.

Fr Henry said he was humbled and delighted so many people attended and he was now able to enjoy his retirement in his new home in Dersingham.

He thanked all those who had supported him over these last 40 years, including the people of the Catholic parish of Hunstanton, where he has served for the past four years.

All the money given to him will be sent to one of his favourite charities, Médecins Sans Frontières.