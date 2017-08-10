Park House celebrates 30 years of hotel happiness

A Sandringham hotel has celebrated 30 years of providing respite breaks for disabled people and more work is planned to improve what it already has to offer.

Dozens of supporters, staff and guests attended an anniversary garden party at the Park House Hotel on Sunday.

Manager Tess Gilder said the hotel would always be a challenging place to run, because of its aims to provide their guests with a holiday and the care that they need.

And she paid tribute to the Companions of Park House, who raise funds throughout the year for the hotel, and volunteers who support them.

She said: “The reason you’ve been invited is because of the help you give us. We are very much reliant on fundraising and volunteers to help us do what we do.”

She also outlined the current fundraising plans to renovate the hotel’s bar area in order to make it more accessible for guests.

She said: “We want to provide a different type of service so you can come in, sit down and have a leisurely drink before going into the restaurant.”

The building, which was the birthplace of Princess Diana, was opened in its current guise by the Queen, who originally gifted the building to the Leonard Cheshire Disability charity, in July 1987.

Display boards showing the history of the hotel also included pictures of a private visit the Queen made last month to meet staff and guests, as well as to see the new centenary garden that has been created to mark the 100th anniversary of Leonard Cheshire’s birth.

His son, Jeremy, was also among guests at the party, which is among a series of fundraising events being held over the coming weeks to mark the anniversary.

Tickets are also due to go on sale soon for a grand prize raffle, which will be drawn next summer and offers a top prize of a seven night, half board break at the hotel.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, phone 01485 543000.