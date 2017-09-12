Parking plea over Docking footpath repairs

Drivers in a West Norfolk village are being asked not to park on a street where work to replace a footpath is due to start early next week.

Officials say it will take six weeks to complete the project in Bradmere Lane, Docking, which is expected to get underway on Monday, September 18.

The project is intended to replace broken kerbs and rebuild a section of the pavement.

But Norfolk County Council highways officers said: “To allow access for the machinery we would ask people to avoid parking on the section of the road or pavement where the work is taking place on weekdays (Mon – Fri) between 7:30am and 4:30pm.”

They added that a “give and take” traffic management system would be in place as necessary during the works, which are expected to cost around £3,500 to complete.