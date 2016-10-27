Parking sales up as Hunstanton attractions see fall in visitor numbers

Parking ticket sales in Hunstanton were up by more than 10 per cent this summer compared with last year, councillors have been told.

The rise means more than a quarter of a million parking tickets were purchased during the period to the end of last month.

But some of the resort’s attractions have seen a significant fall in visitor numbers this year, despite the apparent surge in visitors.

Figures covering the period from April to September this year were reported at the town council’s meeting last Friday by Paul Beal, one of the resort’s West Norfolk councillors.

He said that a total of 251,067 parking tickets were sold during that period, an increase of almost 28,000 on the same period last year.

The figure equates to an increase of around 11 per cent on the 2015 level.

Of those, almost 28,000 were overnight tickets, sales of which were also up by nearly a quarter on last year’s total.

But Mr Beal also reported that several of the town’s borough-operated attractions, including the Footgolf, putting and pitch and putt courses, had seen significant falls in visitor numbers.

The overall figure was down by more than three thousand to 21,547, from 24,864 in 2015.

But Mr Beal suggested the reducation may have been at least partially caused by fine summer weather which drew large numbers of visitors to the town’s beaches.

He said they had regularly been “packed” with people.