Parkinson’s cafe pops-up in Swaffham

A pop-up cafe for Parkinson’s has landed at Swaffham Parish Church Rooms, offering patients and careers advice and information.

The cafe, which is a part of a pilot scheme, aims to raise awareness of Parkinson’s as well as providing patients and their families with support, guidance and advice on the condition.

Parkinson’s UK volunteer co-ordinator for Norfolk, Ian McKee said: “We realised that people with Parkinson’s in Swaffham were getting little in the way of support for the condition.

“They were quite isolated in that area and were not getting the advice and support they need.

“We wanted to see what we could do to help those in Swaffham and that is what inspired the pop-up cafe.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition, which progressively gets worse over time.

There is currently no cure for the conditions, but scientists are continuously developing treatments and therapies to try to help people manage the condition and its symptoms.

He added: “We hope that the cafe will provide people who are living with Parkinson’s with the information and support they need as well as helping their family and friends.

“We want to see how many people use it to whether it is a success and if it is we will go from there.”