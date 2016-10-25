Partner tells of anguish over cyclist’s death in Bawsey crash

The partner of a cyclist who was killed in a collision on a West Norfolk road has demanded urgent safety improvements to the route.

Darren Orpwood, who was 35, died following a collision with a van on the B1145 Gayton Road, Bawsey earlier this month.

Now, his partner, Hannah Barrett, has spoken of her anguish following his death and urged roads officials to act quickly to prevent further tragedies.

The couple, who lived in Gayton, had been together for five years and were planning to marry.

She said yesterday: “Something needs to be done to make that road safer.

“It’s torture. I have to travel on that road every day and it sends you a bit crazy.

“It’s just devastating. I’m plodding along with a broken heart.

“He was a very loving family man. I wish it was all a dream. He’s just missed very, very much.”

Mr Orpwood, who had a 10-year-old daughter and a six-year-old stepson, was fatally injured on the morning of October 12 while making his way to work at the DFS store in Lynn.

Miss Barrett said he had been cycling to work for the past two months, while he saved money for a car he had been due to purchase on Friday.

His death has prompted renewed calls for further safety measures to be introduced on the road.

Although there is a 50 mile per hour speed limit in the area, local people believe it is ignored by many motorists.

Following the crash, North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham said he would be lobbying for the limit to be reduced again to 40 miles per hour.

Miss Barrett said she supported that, revealing that she had seen a driver speeding and overtaking vehicles including her own on that stretch over the weekend.

She said: “Fifty is absolutely ridiculous on there, with all the dips in the road.”

She also wants a dedicated path installed for cyclists and walkers in order to reduce the risks they face.

She said: “A lot of people do cycle in that area and there’s no room for passing a cyclist or a walker.”

Another option could be to install average speed cameras, similar to those which are now in place on the A17 between Lynn and Sutton Bridge.

The cameras were installed following a series of fatal crashes along the route.

A police investigation into the crash that caused Mr Lopwood’s death is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Police serious collision investigation unit on 101.