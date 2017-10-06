Passion to soup up cars puts King’s Lynn in top ten

From flash wheel trims to tailored car mats, Lynn has been named in the UK’s top 10 for having the most modified cars in the country.

The UK’s leading distributor of motoring parts, Euro Car Parts , has revealed Lynn is seventh in their top 10 UK towns and cities for car modification.

No Caption ABCDE

With 91 per cent of performance purchases being made by male customers, only 4 per cent came from 18 to 24 -year-olds, with those aged between 25 and 34, 33 per cent, buying the most performance car parts.

John Brown, 32, from Lynn, said: “I got my first Vauxhall Corsa in 2001 and set about making it my own a little piece of me. I love to modify my cars and make it unique to me by putting my stamp on it and it all starts with a simple ‘I can make that better’.

“One upgrade leads to another better performance, safer stronger components, sleeker looks, but mostly I enjoy the drive . There is nothing like a nice drive out in my car around the coast or around city’s at night.

“A true modders motto is ‘built not bought’ nothing worse than buying a car with someone else’s stamp on as it will always be there car not yours.

No Caption ABCDE

“Even the family wagon has got some mods. My wife has always been supportive of my hobby, she knows it’s my life and she and my 4 -year-old daughter regularly attend national shows with me. They both loved our zafira, it’s quite hard to pull off a cool family car but they loved the boost bus as we called her.”

Euro Car Parts said the top five car modifications are wheel trims, tailored car mats, performance oil filter, performance air filter, and lens tint spray. Megaan Howell, from Snettisham, said: “What inspires me most about modifying cars is it’s a way to express your passion for cars. I always wonder why people buy fancy gardening tools but they do it because they have a passion for gardening, and that is why I buy expensive wheels for my car. There is a sense of achievement at the end of your build.

“You can look back at all the late nights in the unit with your friends, the blood sweat and tears, the cursing and all the money spent and just stand back and see your own creation and be proud of what you’ve done, and the many great friends you’ve made along the way.”

Sam Pitcher, from Lynn, said: “It’s never finished when you start to modify a car there is no point that it’s actually finished things are always changing. Ever since I got a car I’ve always wanted to change it and make it look better adding my touch onto it to make it mine, anyone can just go buy a new car, but this car is now my own no other car is the same.”

No Caption ABCDE

n If you’re interested in modifying your car but aren’t sure how to get started, visit www.blog.eurocarparts.com/how-to-pimp-your-ride

No Caption ABCDE

No Caption ABCDE

No Caption ABCDE