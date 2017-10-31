Patients invited to have their say on future of health and care system at consultation in King’s Lynn

Patients in West Norfolk will get to voice their opinions on plans to transform the region’s health and care system as part of a series of consultation events next month.

The events have been organised by Healthwatch Norfolk, following public concerns over a lack of available information on future plans for local health services under the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability Transformation Partnership (STP).

A spokesman for Healthwatch said: “Our health and social care services face some big challenges and the partner organisations involved in the STP are tasked with developing a five-year programme of change to meet the challenges ahead.”

Healthwatch held a debate in Norwich in July and said it “identified the public’s desire to know more detail about the proposals”.

The spokesman said: “It was agreed with health bosses that further meetings would be held across the region as plans were drawn up.”

Meetings are planned at varied dates and times in Lynn, Taverham and Great Yarmouth to make them as accessible as possible for everyone wishing to attend.

Further events are likely to follow next year, as more information is expected for other key areas such as maternity services and mental health.

Each event will be chaired by former Norfolk coroner and Healthwatch Norfolk chairman William Armstrong, who will be joined by relevant clinicians and Antek Lejk, the executive lead for the STP.

Mr Armstrong said: “This is a real opportunity for people to start to help shape the big decisions, and one which I hope they will take.”

Meetings are scheduled in Lynn on Monday, November 27 at the town hall. A consultation of urology, cardiology and radiology will be held from 3pm to 5.30pm, and on primary care from 6pm to 8.30pm.

All events are free to attend but tickets are limited, so booking is advisable.

You can do so online at www.healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk/events or by calling Healthwatch Norfolk on 01953 856029.