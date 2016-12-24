Search

Paws for Thought, December 23, 2016

editorial image

Walter is the most adorable little Staffie – a perfect gentleman. He’s an older boy, approximately seven-years-old, and so affectionate. Walter would love a home with lots of company and a couple of interesting walks each day. He is really well behaved on the lead and adores a cuddle! If you are interested rehoming Walter or one of the other animals in the care of the RSPCA at Eau Brink rehoming centre please see its website www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk where you can also find out more about the charity. Or you can call them on 01553 618889.