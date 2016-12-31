Paws for Thought, December 30, 2016

In this week’s Paws for Thought appeal by the RSPCA in West Norfolk, we offer you Shelby. She is a gorgeous little lhasa apso/Yorkie cross about six- years-old. She is looking for a calm home where she can be the centre of attention. Shelby might be small but she has a big personality. She loves a lap to sit on, ideally after a nice long walk in the countryside. If you are interested rehoming Shelby or one of the other animals in the care of the RSPCA in West Norfolk at its Eau Brink rehoming centre, please see its website www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk where you can also find out more about the charity. Or you can call us on 01553 618889.
Picture: RSPCA