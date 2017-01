Jack is an adorable one-year-old black-and-white lurcher. He is a sweet, gentle dog, who walks well on the lead. Jack would suit a calm family, ideally with a nice big garden where he can have lots of fun and games, followed by a snooze in a nice squashy bed, somewhere warm.

Jack is a petite, friendly boy and very well behaved. To rehome, see www.westnorfolkrspca.org.uk or call 01553 618889.