PCC comes to King’s Lynn before budget consultation closes

As the consultation on Norfolk’s policing budget is due to close tomorrow (Friday, December 8), the county’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said there has been a “really good response”.

PCC Lorne Green, whose duty it is to set the budget for 2017/18, has been asking people in Norfolk if they would be willing to contribute more to this through council tax.

Mr Green said: “I’m determined that this will be the community’s plan reflecting the community’s interests.”

He added that the demands on policing have changed substantially in recent years, with domestic abuse and child sexual exploitation cases recorded on the increase.

Mr Green said: “If it’s the community’s wish [to accept the proposed two per cent increase in council tax] then we can begin to address challenges and will continue my efforts to increase visible policing.

“If people say ‘we can’t afford to spend another penny’, then I will have to have a serious discussion with the Chief Constable. If we are unable to increase the precept by a modest amount then something has to give.”

On Tuesday, as part of the PCC’s efforts to find out people’s opinions on the matter, Mr Green was in Lynn for a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meeting at the council offices.

Mr Green was joined by representatives from West Norfolk Council and the police when he met with members of the public for the informal discussions.

Litter, nuisance and traffic were all topics which were of concern to those who attended the drop-in session, which provided them with the opportunity to discuss issues affecting their neighbourhood with those who can help.

One such person was John Barrett who spoke with the panel about traffic concerns he had about a residential area of Lynn.

These sessions are held on the first Tuesday of each month from 11am to 3pm.

Mr Green said: “People want to be safe but also to feel safe. We want to prevent crime from happening, we want there to be fewer calls because there are fewer incidents to report.

“But if it does happen, people must report it to the police.”

The budget consultation closes tomorrow. For more information visit: www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/budget-consultation.