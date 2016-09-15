PCC puts forward his policing blueprint for county

Lorne Green, Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner has presented his draft police and crime blueprint for the county.

He presented the recommendations to the Police and Crime Panel on Wednesday at County Hall.

Mr Green said: “I want to thank the more than 3,000 people who took part in the consultation; you have helped shape policing in our county for the next four years. I started out with a blank sheet of paper on 20 June, and invited the people of our county to help me develop a police and crime plan that was a true reflection of their interests. I pledged during the election campaign that I would give every woman, man and child in the county the opportunity to influence policing where they live. I have honoured that pledge.”

The draft plan includes seven strategic aims, to increase visible policing, support rural communities, improve road safety, prevent offending and rehabilitate offenders, support victims and reduce vulnerability, deliver a modern and innovative service, and good stewardship of finances