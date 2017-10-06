Peak of success for two King’s Lynn brothers

Climbing England, Scotland and Wales’ highest mountains within 24 hours was the goal of two brothers on a mission.

Mark Gay, 39, and Dan Gay, 35, from Lynn, are taking a well-earned rest after competing the National Three Peaks Challenge, and raising £10k for two worthy causes.

Splitting the money raised between Motor Neurone Disease Association (MND Association) and Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, the two brothers took on the challenging fate as a way of “giving back to two charities that helped their dad”.

Their father, former King’s Lynn FC assistant manager Ellis Gay, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in December last year, and died from the disease only one month later on January 14.

Mark said: “We completed the challenge in time with that being within 24 hours. It was extremely difficult both physically and mentally.

“Our father died from Motor Neurone Disease and Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House were caring for him. We wanted to give something back as a way of saying thank you because the two charities are close to our hearts, and so we decided to take on the Three Peak Challenge.”

Hoping the money raised will go towards helping other families going through the same hardships,

Mark said he was not expecting to raise “anything close to that amount of money”.

“We decided on a £5,000 target because we were told that around 5,000 have Motor Neurone Disease at any one time, and so we though 5,000 for 5,000 was a nice idea,” said Mark Gay.

“We never thought that we would raise anything close to that amount of money, almost doubling our £5,000 target. We received some fantastic support and are so pleased with the amount we managed to raise.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated or sponsored us to help us raise that amount of money. We hope it will go towards helping other families who have found themselves in a similar situation to the one we were in.”