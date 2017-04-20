Pedal away to support King’s Lynn Samaritans

Kind-hearted fundraisers are being urged to get on their bikes to support the Lynn Samaritans during their annual race.

It is hopedthis year’s event will be even bigger and better after more than 100 cyclists took part in 2016.

The ride, which will take place on Sunday May 14, from the Visitor Centre at Sandringham is 14 miles long and will take a circular route.

There is a shorter eight-mile route available for younger riders or those who have not been on a bike for a while.

Sir Henry Bellingham, who is a great supporter of the Lynn Samaritans, will once again be in charge of the start and will be influential in selecting the winners of the fancy dress competition.

This year’s theme is nursery rhyme characters and, although fancy dress is not compulsory, those that do dress themselves and their bikes have great fun in doing so and help create the unique atmosphere that the bike ride has.

Team Lemon, last year’s defending champions, created a backwards/frontwards bike ridden by Laurel and Hardy are already working on a spectacular idea for this year.

Entry to the bike ride is free, although organisers are asking entrants to consider gaining sponsorship as this is wher the money is raised to support the work of the Samaritans.

Refreshments for all riders are free and every rider will receive a medal or a certificate, depending on their preference and age.

For more details and also a sponsorship form, call Jenny Storf on 01553 773099 or June Bassett on 07708 443222.