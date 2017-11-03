Pedal power: Alive Leisure 24 hour spinathon raises extra funds for British Heart Foundation

Alive Leisure organised a 24 hour spinathon to celebrate National Fitness Day on Wednesday, raising £1,181 for British Heart Foundation.
Alive Leisure cooperate sales and fitness manager, Mark Mitchell, said: “Thanks to all the amazing support from our valued customers and staff particularly the instructors and customers who peddled their way throughout the night into the early hours of the morning.”
Pictured are, Mark Mitchell and Karen Samain. MLNF17AF10525
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.