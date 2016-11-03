Pedal power helps Pott Row School

Lynn Cycling Club members and a British Sugar representative attended a special school assembly at Holly Meadows School, in Pott Row, on Monday. This was to present to the School a cheque from the proceeds of refreshments and catering of last months successful 60-mile road race.

Children also entered a design a jersey competition as part of the event with Year 4 pupil Jaimie Stott winning.

Alec Balmforth, from Year 5, recently cycled 21 miles in a sposnored cycle ride event.

Pictured above, from left, are: Jaimie Stott, Owen Crisp, Monica Williamson, Phil Seaman, Elliott Fisher, Alec Balmforth, Jennie Wildsmith-Garton, and Carole Seaman.