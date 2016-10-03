Pedal power pushes King’s Lynn cycling team’s charity effort

A group of friends and work colleagues from Lynn united in their fight against cancer when they took part in a gruelling charity bike ride.

The 10-strong King’s Lynn Road Rascals team – which included cancer sufferer Jemma Hyland – completed the 60-mile London to Brighton Challenge Cancer Cycle last weekend.

All the members taking part had personal reasons for signing up to the challenge, and betweem them they managed to raise around £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support and a further £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The team was made up of Ben and Elissa Rudge, Elissa’s sister Jemma Hyland, Trevor Franklin, Sarah Firth, Michelle Vanda Scott, Craig Auker, Brett and Mel Durant and Keven Hallam.

Jemma decided to raise money for Macmillan to thank the charity for the help and care it has given her over the last couple of years, and Trevor also chose to support the same cause.

The rest of the team were fundraising for Cancer Research, with Sarah completing the challenge in remembrance of her mother and grandmother who both passed away from cancer.

Michelle was taking part in honour of her grandson Jac Coffey who was given the all clear earlier this year, having battled cancer tumours in his brain and spinal cord.

Ben thanked everyone who has sponsored the team members and added: “We are still receiving donations which is brilliant.”

He also said the annual event, held on September 25, was a great success.

“We were very lucky with the weather on the day and everyone stuck together to keep moral up,” he told the Lynn News.

“We made sure we all finished the challenge. It wasn’t a race we just all wanted to finish.”

He also thanked Mat Barlow, from A10 Autocentre, for donating a minibus for the team to travel in for the weekend, completely free of charge.

They also had contributions from Heacham Sports and Social Club, United Services Social Club, Heacham Holt Cafe and Waterlow Farm Kennels, Terrington St Clements, and Saxon Agriculture.

Anyone still wanting to donate can visit the team’s online fundraising page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kingslynnroadrascals