Pedestrian in critical condition in hospital after collision with car on A149 at Hunstanton

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital this morning (Thursday, July 20) after she was in collision with a car on the A149 near Hunstanton.

Officers were called to reports of the incident at King’s Lynn Road at about 3am.

The pedestrian was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital with multiple serious injuries.

The road was closed between Oasis Way roundabout and the new Heacham roundabout until 8.20am this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.