Pentney brooches on display at King’s Lynn museum

A display of the extraordinary Anglo-Saxon silver brooches found in the churchyard of Pentney Church in the 1970s and now part of the collections at the British Museum and, kindly lent by their Trustees, will be on display at Lynn Museum from today.

Continuing until February 25, the display features two of the six brooches found in 1977 when a grave was being dug in Pentney churchyard.

The brooches were identified as dating from the Anglo-Saxon period and of great rarity and archaeological importance.

During February half-term, there will be a Super Saxons Trail around the museum.

