Pentney holiday lodges scheme backed

Plans for dozens of new holiday lodges at a West Norfolk leisure park have been approved this week.

Opponents of the plan for the Pentney Lakes site argued developers had not made a sufficiently strong case to justify their plans.

But West Norfolk Council’s planning committee accepted officers’ recommendation to approve the scheme on Monday, subject to legal agreements being completed.

Applicants Luxurious Leisure Ltd were seeking consent for a change of use of land to accommodate 31 new holiday lodges, plus the conversion of an existing office to a restaurant and reception area.

Local residents and parish councillors objected, claiming a case had not been made for such a large scheme.

But planning officers said the scheme met national and local policy guidelines.