Pentney mother and disabled son’s electricity supply cut off for two weeks after bill dispute

A woman who lives in Pentney with her disabled son has voiced her concerns for his health after their electricity supply was cut off two weeks ago.

Alison James, 50, lives with her son Steven, 33, who has severe epilepsy, in a property at Pentney Lakes but says their electricity was stopped due to a misunderstanding regarding the payment.

But the owner of Pentney Lakes, who sorts out the residents’ accounts, has said the supply will only be returned once the bill has been settled.

Ms James said the issues have occurred as she believed the electricity bill had been paid in December, but she received a reminder about it last month.

“I admit I should have checked, but it was a genuine mistake,” she added.

She said she was able to pay part of what was owed thanks to a loan, but claims there was a dispute about how much still needs to be paid.

Now they have been without electricity for a fortnight, and this has caused issues for Ms James and her son.

She said: “He’s a ticking time bomb. Steven already has bruises as he is severely partially-sighted and because of limited lighting he tripped over a rug this week and fell over into our table and chairs.

“I also tripped over one of our dogs and have bruising, but my eyesight is excellent so you can imagine how difficult it was for Steven.”

She described the situation as “extremely upsetting” for them both.

“I can guarantee this is going to cause Steven’s epilepsy to worsen rapidly as stress is a main trigger and he is classed as high risk of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDE) as he is a complex and quite rare case,” Ms James added.

She said the situation is also costing them a lot as they are also unable to cook proper meals for themselves and have resorted to going to restaurants to make sure they eat enough.

Ms James claims she has paid a “fair amount” of the bill so far and maintains that she is willing to pay the rest of the amount that she owes.

“I have never encountered a situation like this before and feel helpless,” she added.

But Pentney Lakes owner Bill Atkins said the circumstances have not yet been resolved.

He said: “She will get her electricity back on when she has paid the bills. She promised to pay them and I gave her three weeks to arrange a loan.”