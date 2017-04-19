‘Persistent’ Swaffham drug dealer jailed for 11 years

A drug dealer caught with tens of thousands of pounds worth of heroin in a village near Swaffham has been jailed for 11 years.

Detectives have described Keith Wright as a “persistent” offender, following his sentencing on three counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply at Norwich Crown Court last week.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges at an earlier hearing.

Wright, 58, of no fixed abode in Swaffham, admitted possessing heroin with a street value of more than £10,000 when police searched a house in Mill Street, Necton, in April last year.

Then, in September 2016, he was caught in possession of over £17,000 worth of the drug at the same property.

And, in March this year, he was caught with around £1,600 worth of heroin in Church Street, Necton.

Chief inspector Paul Wheatley, of Norfolk Police, said: “Keith Wright was someone who was persistently involved in drug dealing in the Swaffham area.

“This kind of crime has a negative impact on the our communities and I hope local residents are reassured by the fact that Wright is now serving a custodial sentence and can no longer commit such offences.

“Officers will continue to take action on information about drug dealing provided by members of the public and we will seek prosecution where necessary.”

Anyone who suspects drug dealing is taking place in their area is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.