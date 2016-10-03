Person trapped in bench in King’s Lynn is rescued

A fire crew from Lynn has released a person who was trapped in a bench on Parkway today.
The crew responded to a call at 12.15pm to the incident in the town.
The person in question received casualty care at the scene.
A fire crew from Lynn has released a person who was trapped in a bench on Parkway today.
The crew responded to a call at 12.15pm to the incident in the town.
The person in question received casualty care at the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.