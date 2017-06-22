Pet’s the way to go to help save animals caught in West Norfolk fires

Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital has supplied West Norfolk fire stations with pet oxygen masks, helping to save animals caught up in house fires.

The veterinary surgery and hospital, on Tennyson Avenue, launched a fundraising appeal last year, which aimed to gather enough funds to supply King’s Lynn Fire Station with three Smokey Paws masks.

However, their campaign attracted overwhelming support from their clients, Lynn residents and holiday makers who read the local newspapers, which enabled them to buy more pet oxygen masks than they were expecting.

The practice managed to supply King’s Lynn Fire Station with three masks, as well as an additional three masks to Dersington, Terrington St Clement and Downham Market Fire Stations.

Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital Clinical Director, Doctor Sarah Colegrave said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response our campaign has received.

“We are so grateful to everyone who donated.

“It is re-assuring to know that pets, who may be caught in a house fire in West Norfolk, have a much better chance of survival with these amazing life saving oxygen masks.

“We can’t thank our donors enough for their generosity.”

With more than 40,000 house fires occurring in the UK each year and around 46% of those households owning at least one pet, many animals die due to smoke inhalation.

Animals, unlike humans, tend to hide in houses from fires which results in them suffering from smoke inhalation much quicker than a human.

Smokey Paws masks are specifically designed to provide oxygen to dogs, cats, and other small animals who have been caught up in a house fire.

The masks are constructed to fit over the snout of an animal and deliver an increased flow of oxygen to the pet, therefore increasing its chance of survival.

The masks come in large, medium and small sizes.