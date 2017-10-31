Peter strides on for Swaffham good causes

Have your say

A charity walker has raised almost £1500 for two prominent Swaffham causes.

Peter Harris covered a 135 mile route between Swaffham and Yarmouth in aid of the town’s rugby club and the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice.

And his efforts raised a total of £1,495, which has now been shared between the two groups.

The route took Peter along the Peddars Way from Swaffham to Holme, where he joined the Norfolk Coastal Path to Cromer.

From there, he followed the Weavers Way to Yarmouth, where his eight day trek finished at the Britannia Pier.

Adrian Adcock, the hospice’s treasurer, said: “Both organisations that Peter raised monies for are extremely grateful to him for undertaking the walk on their behalf.”

Fundraising for the hospice is continuing with its annual Christmas draw, while the rugby club will hold its traditional fireworks display at the ground in North Pickenham Road this Sunday, November 5.

Gates open at 5pm with the display itself starting at 7pm.