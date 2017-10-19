Petrol station plan for old Necton diner site

Plans to turn the site of a former diner in Necton into a petrol station with a shop, a coffee shop and a drive-through counter have been submitted.

The proposals for the Necton Diner site, located along the A47, would see the demolition of all existing buildings and the construction of a new retail store and a petrol station.

They would also see a drive-through establishment, parking, delivery areas and access roads.

Eight fuel pumps would be provided on the forecourt, along with parking areas and a dedicated tanker area.

In documents on Breckland Council’s planning portal, Necton Estates Ltd, which submitted the application, says: “The development makes excellent use of this already developed land, the units will provide important services to the local community and we feel the design works very well in this location.”